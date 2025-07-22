2024 WAFCON: Kim Lars Bjorkegren eyes Morocco’s weak spots ahead of semifinal showdown

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says Ghana will be looking to exploit Morocco’s vulnerabilities as the two sides prepare to clash in the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The much-anticipated encounter is set for today, July 21, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

This marks Ghana’s first appearance in the WAFCON semifinals in nine years.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Bjorkegren recalled his debut match in charge of the Black Queens, which was also against Morocco.

While Ghana narrowly lost that encounter, the Swedish tactician said it offered valuable insights into the host nation’s weaknesses.

"I know the team pretty well. My first game for Ghana as head coach was against Morocco," he said.

“It was a tight game. We had our chances to win the game. In the end, we lost…we also saw that we had the chances to win that type of game.

"Like all of the teams, they have some weaknesses as well, so we just need to push hard there," Bjorkegren added.

With a spot in the final at stake, the Black Queens will be aiming to turn lessons from the past into a historic triumph tonight in Rabat.