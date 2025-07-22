2024 WAFCON: Hopefully it will be a good memory against Morocco - Black Queens Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is optimistic ahead of Ghana’s semifinal showdown against Morocco at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The match, set for today at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, will determine which team advances to the tournament final.

Speaking before the game, the Swiss coach acknowledged the challenge Morocco presents but expressed confidence and hope for a memorable outcome.

“It’s going to be a tough game, of course, maybe the toughest game in this tournament. It’s the game to play or for me to coach," he said.

"I’m really looking forward to this game, and it’s going to be a good memory, hopefully,” Bjorkegren added.

Ghana secured their semifinal spot with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria in the quarterfinals, marking their first appearance in the last four in nine years.

Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.