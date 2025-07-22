ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: Black Queens' success down to foundations laid by NPP - Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

TUE, 22 JUL 2025

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah says Black Queens' performance at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is down to the foundations laid down by the then New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After a shaky start to the tournament, Ghana, for the first time in nine years, is in the semifinals of the tournament following a hard-fought penalty shootout win against Algeria.

According to Assafuah, the NPP government deserves some praise for some of the policies laid down in reviving women's football in the country.

"Beyond the celebration of this victory lies the story of resilience and long-term investments and sustained commitment, particularly in the often underappreciated area of women's football. While recent support must be acknowledged, this achievement is undeniably built on the foundation laid by the previous New Patriotic Party's government," the ranking member of the Parliamentary select committee on sports said.

"We took deliberate steps to reposition women's sports as a national priority. It was under the leadership of the NPP that we witnessed the revamping of the women's league through structured funding and logistical backing," he added.

Ghana will face host nation Morocco in the semi-final today at the Olympic Stadium Rabat, with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

