DOL: Great Olympics unveil Sulley Adamu as new head coach

Accra Great Olympics have appointed Sulley Adamu as their new head coach as they set their sights on a swift return to top-flight football.

The Wonder Club unveiled Adamu ahead of the upcoming Access Bank Division One League campaign, entrusting him with the responsibility of steering the club back to the elite division.

Adamu, who has penned a two-year deal, arrives with a solid reputation, having previously managed Okwahu United and Heart of Lions.

His extensive experience and tactical acumen are expected to be key assets in the club’s rebuilding project.

His appointment is part of a broader restructuring exercise at Great Olympics, aimed at restoring the club’s historic stature.

As part of this overhaul, the club has also named Eric Alagidede as its new General Manager. Alagidede, known for his modern approach to football administration, is tasked with driving the club’s long-term strategy on and off the field.

After enduring recent struggles, Great Olympics are eager to bounce back and are optimistic that the fresh leadership at both technical and administrative levels will lead them back to the Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

