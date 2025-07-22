2024 WAFCON: Former Super Falcons star Ugochi Oparanozie backs Nigeria to overcome Banyana Banyana

As the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) heats up, former Nigerian international and prolific forward Ugochi Desire Oparanozie believes Banyana Banyana is Nigeria's biggest threat to winning the WAFCON, but she feels the Super Falcons can get past them and ultimately claim the coveted title.

Oparanozie's insights come on the heels of Nigeria's emphatic 5-0 quarter-final victory over Zambia, setting up a tantalising semi-final clash against the defending champions on Tuesday night.

"I believe Nigeria’s biggest threat is Banyana Banyana, who are the defending champions,” Ugochi told Showmax Premier League.

“Once Nigeria can get past them, the WAFCON is as good as won by the Super Falcons," added Oparanozie, a seasoned veteran of the Nigerian national team.

Reflecting on Nigeria's dominant performance against Zambia, Oparanozie expressed immense satisfaction.

"Thank you so much. I was super excited and proud. It was a stellar performance from the team."

When asked about her overall impression of Nigeria's journey in the tournament, Oparanozie acknowledged initial concerns but lauded the team's collective effort.

“I was a bit worried during the group stage. Though they finished top of their group, they struggled to convert goal scoring opportunities. Perhaps they were saving it for Zambia!" (Laughs).

She further emphasised the team's unity as one of the keys to success during this year’s WAFCON.

"They have all been great. Every one of them has showed up as a team, a really effective team; they've all been very brilliant on the field."

Oparanozie is confident in Nigeria's ability to go all the way to be crowned WAFCON champions.

"Yes, I think they can. They've got what it takes to go past Banyana Banyana. Nigeria has talented players with winning experience, and I'm confident they will get the required result."

Beyond Nigeria's campaign, Oparanozie has been thoroughly impressed with the overall quality and competitiveness of this year's WAFCON.

"I think this WAFCON edition has been thrilling so far, with top teams and players showcasing their skills, and making history in every game. It’s a testament to how women's football in Africa has grown.

"Yes, I've been very impressed. Winning games is no longer a walk in the park – every win is achieved off hard work. Teams working really hard to earn their win. This is very impressive."

ighlighting the significant strides made in women's African football, Oparanozie elaborated.

“Women's football has improved a great deal in the past decade, in terms of the price money increment, organisation, educational programmes, number of WAFCON participating teams (from eight to 12), etcetera.

“In addition, Nigeria finished fourth at the last WAFCON edition, and having South Africa win it for the first time shows just how much progress other teams have made, and how much African football has grown and will continue to grow."

The stage is set for an epic semi-final showdown, with Oparanozie's insights adding another layer of anticipation to what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Africa's footballing powerhouses.

