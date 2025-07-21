ModernGhana logo
Mon, 21 Jul 2025

Asante Kotoko announce Samba O’Neil as new club captain

Asante Kotoko have appointed Samba O’Neil as the club’s new captain ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

O’Neil assumes the leadership role following the departures of Frederick Asare and Justice Blay, whose contracts expired at the end of last season.

The club also announced changes in the leadership hierarchy, naming Henry Ansu as the first assistant captain, with Lord Amoah taking up the role of second assistant captain.

In the meantime, Kotoko are set to depart Ghana on Tuesday, July 22, for South Africa, where they will face Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup on July 28, 2025, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Additionally, the Porcupine Warriors will compete in the 2025 GHALCA Top Four tournament, scheduled for August 20-24 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Both fixtures are part of Asante Kotoko’s preparations for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign and the new domestic season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

