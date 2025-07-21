ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 WAFCON: We hope to take our chances against Morocco, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

Women Football 2024 WAFCON: We hope to take our chances against Morocco, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjrkegren
MON, 21 JUL 2025

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren says he is hoping they will take their chances against Morocco.

Ghana will clash with the North African country on Tuesday in the semifinals in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking ahead of the match, Björkegren acknowledged the challenge of facing the hosts in front of a passionate home crowd but sees opportunity in adversity.

“It’s going to be a tough awakening for us in front of a lot of people,” the Swiss gaffer said.

“I also know from experience it can help you if you have a good day as a host country, but I also know it can be opposite. I know how quiet it can be even if there are 21,000 fans.

“And when that happens, and you score, the boost will be huge. So we can change how we see the situation. We’re hopeful we can control the moment and take our chances," he added.

The much anticipated game has been scheduled to be hosted at the Stade Olympique de Rabat with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Galamsey fight: There’s hope because there’s political will at the very top — Om...

3 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Military training for NSS personnel optional, not compulsory — Defence Minister

3 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Bawku conflict: GAF has robust mechanism in place to contain escalation — Defenc...

3 hours ago

Here is the list of 60 private schools included in Free SHS Policy Here is the list of 60 private schools included in Free SHS Policy

3 hours ago

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Ghana Armed Forces actively monitoring situations in Bawku, Alavanyo closely – O...

3 hours ago

The house where the incident occurred Man kills 69-year-old landlord at Kansaworodo

3 hours ago

N/R: 15-year-old boy drowns in Zabzugu dam, body recovered after two-day search N/R: 15-year-old boy drowns in Zabzugu dam, body recovered after two-day search

3 hours ago

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah 10,000 NSS volunteers to undergo six-week Emergency Response Training – Defence ...

3 hours ago

Charles Agyinasare (Middle) Agyinasare named Prized Alumnus

3 hours ago

Heavily corroded Presidential jet still grounded in France — Omane Boamah Heavily corroded Presidential jet still grounded in France — Omane Boamah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line