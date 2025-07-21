2024 WAFCON: We hope to take our chances against Morocco, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren says he is hoping they will take their chances against Morocco.

Ghana will clash with the North African country on Tuesday in the semifinals in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking ahead of the match, Björkegren acknowledged the challenge of facing the hosts in front of a passionate home crowd but sees opportunity in adversity.

“It’s going to be a tough awakening for us in front of a lot of people,” the Swiss gaffer said.

“I also know from experience it can help you if you have a good day as a host country, but I also know it can be opposite. I know how quiet it can be even if there are 21,000 fans.

“And when that happens, and you score, the boost will be huge. So we can change how we see the situation. We’re hopeful we can control the moment and take our chances," he added.

The much anticipated game has been scheduled to be hosted at the Stade Olympique de Rabat with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.