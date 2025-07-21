ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: I know them well - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren ahead of Morocco clash

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, says he knows the Moroccan women’s national team well ahead of their semifinal clash at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Queens will face the host nation on Tuesday, July 22 at the Olympic Stadium Rabat.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the showdown with the Lionesses, Björkegren reflected on his familiarity with the opponent.

“Of course I know them. I know the team very well. It was actually my first game with Ghana against Morocco,” he said.

“It was a tough game, but we had our chances. In the end, we lost in the last minute 1-0 if I remember correctly, but we also saw that we had a real chance to win that kind of game.”

While confident in his knowledge of Morocco’s setup, Björkegren was quick to deflect attention from individual players on the opposition side.

“I will not talk about specific players in the opponent's team,” he added.

The much anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT. This will be Ghana's first semifinal appearance at the tournament since 2016.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

