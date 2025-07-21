ModernGhana logo
Liverpool agree £69m fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

By BBC
Football News
MON, 21 JUL 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Hugo Ekitike joined Eintracht Frankfurt last year

Liverpool have agreed an initial £69m fee to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is expected to arrive in the UK on Tuesday before having a medical.

Frankfurt accepted a deal worth £79m, with £69m guaranteed and £10m in add-ons.

Ekitike is expected to sign a six-year contract and will fly out to join Liverpool's Asia tour later this week.

Newcastle had a £70m bid for Ekitike rejected this month, while Liverpool have shown an interest in Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

Ekitike scored 15 goals in 31 starts as Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

His arrival will push Liverpool's spending past £250m this summer.

They signed Florian Wirtz for a potential British record £116m, while defenders Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have arrived for a combined £70m.

Only five players bettered Ekitike's scoring record in the Bundesliga last season, and he provided eight assists.

He had 117 shots on goal, more than any other player.

  • Combined goals & assists last season

By players aged 23 or under in top five European Leagues

  • Player
  • Goals
  • Asssists
  • Total
  • Michael Olise
  • 12
  • 15
  • 27
  • Mason Greenwood
  • 21
  • 5
  • 26
  • Bradley Barcola
  • 14
  • 10
  • 24
  • Hugo Ekitike
  • 15
  • 8
  • 23
  • Cole Palmer
  • 15
  • 8
  • 23
  • Florian Wirtz
  • 10
  • 12
  • 22
  • Lamine Yamal
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22

