2024 WAFCON: We are going for the trophy - Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has declared with confidence that Ghana is targeting the championship at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens secured their spot in the tournament’s semifinals following a tense 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria this past weekend.

Their next challenge awaits against Morocco on Tuesday, July 22, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.

Speaking to CAF media, Asantewaa reflected on the team’s progress and their ambitions moving forward.

“We have done a very good job. We are going to the semifinals," Asantewaa told CAF media.

"We are not ending here. We are taking this mentality to the semifinals.

"I know for sure that we are going to win the trophy,” she added.

Beyond the team’s success, Asantewaa shared her personal excitement and determination to make history.

“I am very, very, very happy. I have been preparing for this. Ghanaians have been preparing for this. We had to kill ourselves.

"It is time for us to win this WAFCON. And also, as an individual, I want to win this WAFCON.

"I want my name to be in the history books in Ghana, in Africa and the world. I am very happy, and I know that Ghanaians are happy," she added.

With this spirited outlook, the Black Queens are poised to chase glory and leave a lasting legacy on African women’s football.