Leicester City: We have a good feeling about Martí Cifuentes - Jordan Ayew

Leicester City striker Jordan Ayew has welcomed the appointment of Martí Cifuentes as the club’s new head coach with a sense of optimism and confidence.

The Spanish coach, formerly of Queens Park Rangers, has signed a three-year contract, taking over from Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ayew played a key role in Leicester’s recent 1-0 pre-season victory over Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg, scoring the decisive goal.

Following the win, the 33-year-old forward shared his positive impressions of Cifuentes’s early days at the club.

“We all have a good feeling about him (Cifuentes), but of course, it’s only been a couple of days, so we need more time for him to get to know us better and for us to understand his ways," the 33-year-old told the club website.

“That’s why this time is so important to build those bonds and get to know each other. At the moment, everything is going to plan, so we want that to continue.

“We’ll keep on working and pushing ourselves hard. The season is only around the corner now, so we need to make sure we are ready for it," he added.

Leicester City will next face Ukrainian side FC Karpaty Lviv in a friendly match on Friday, July 25, as they continue their pre-season preparations.