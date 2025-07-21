2024 WAFCON: Keep the dream alive - Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commends Black Queens after semifinals qualification

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has backed the Black Queens after qualifying for the semifinals in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Ghana booked their place in the last four after a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Algeria in their quarterfinal game over the weekend.

It marks the first time since 2016 that the Black Queens have reached the last four of the continental competition.

In a message shared on Facebook, the Vice President congratulated the team on their achievement and assured them of the country’s continued support as they prepare to face host nation Morocco on Tuesday, July 23.

"A big congratulations to our Black Queens for their remarkable victory over Algeria to secure a spot in the Women’s AFCON semi-finals.

"As they prepare to face Morocco, we salute their resilience and urge them to keep pushing. The whole nation is behind you. The dream is alive."

The Black Queens will now face Morocco on Tuesday, July 22, at the Olympic Stadium Rabat with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.