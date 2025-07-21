ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 21 Jul 2025 Women Football

2024 WAFCON: Kim Lars Bjorkegren lauds Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa after win over Algeria

2024 WAFCON: Kim Lars Bjorkegren lauds Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa after win over Algeria

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has heaped praise on Grace Asantewaa following her standout performance in Ghana’s victory over Algeria.

The Black Queens sealed a 4-2 win in their quarterfinal clash against the North African side over the weekend, securing a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Asantewaa, who delivered a commanding display in midfield, was deservedly named Woman of the Match.

“She [Grace Asantewaa] has been stepping up in every game that we have been playing. It seems that if a game is more important, she is going to play even better. That’s really important for us," Bjorkegren said.

The Swedish tactician also commended Jennifer Cudjoe, highlighting the duo’s tireless efforts in the heart of midfield.

“Both her and [Jennifer] Cudjoe worked so hard. Normally, for a central midfielder, you cannot play 90 minutes or 120 minutes in a quarterfinal, but I couldn’t take out those two because they kept going and they did it so well, especially Grace," he added.

Ghana will now face hosts Morocco in the semifinal on Tuesday, July 22, at 19:00 GMT at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah I disagree with decision to elect NPP communication directors — Ahiagbah fights ...

2 hours ago

Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson Upper East Regional Minister shuts down Zuarungu SHS after ethnic clashes, arson

2 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward K. Omane Boamah Defence Minister Omane Boamah to outline security priorities at Government Accou...

2 hours ago

President Mahama speaking at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Sunday, July 20 Auditor-General report is ready, contractors who received double payment will be...

3 hours ago

Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama reassures Ghanaians Due to the confidence reposed in me I promise not to disappoint you – Mahama rea...

3 hours ago

Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference Allegations of busing supporters for Bawumia hit NPP Delegates Conference

3 hours ago

Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase Ashanti Region: Nurse found dead in suspected suicide attempt at Edwenase

3 hours ago

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang West Africa needs inclusive strategy to tackle money laundering, terrorism finan...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama must now walk the talk on his pledge to end galamsey — UTAG

3 hours ago

UTAG National President, Prof Mamudu A. Akudugu We’ll go on strike if Mahama fails to end galamsey urgently as he promised — UTA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line