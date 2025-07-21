2024 WAFCON: Kim Lars Bjorkegren lauds Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa after win over Algeria

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has heaped praise on Grace Asantewaa following her standout performance in Ghana’s victory over Algeria.

The Black Queens sealed a 4-2 win in their quarterfinal clash against the North African side over the weekend, securing a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Asantewaa, who delivered a commanding display in midfield, was deservedly named Woman of the Match.

“She [Grace Asantewaa] has been stepping up in every game that we have been playing. It seems that if a game is more important, she is going to play even better. That’s really important for us," Bjorkegren said.

The Swedish tactician also commended Jennifer Cudjoe, highlighting the duo’s tireless efforts in the heart of midfield.

“Both her and [Jennifer] Cudjoe worked so hard. Normally, for a central midfielder, you cannot play 90 minutes or 120 minutes in a quarterfinal, but I couldn’t take out those two because they kept going and they did it so well, especially Grace," he added.

Ghana will now face hosts Morocco in the semifinal on Tuesday, July 22, at 19:00 GMT at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.