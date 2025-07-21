ModernGhana logo
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returns from injury as Leicester City beat Zalaegerzegi in preseason friendly

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku marked his return from injury during Leicester City’s preseason victory over Hungarian side Zalaegerszegi over the weekend.

Issahaku had been sidelined for several months after suffering a ligament injury while on international duty with Ghana in their 1-1 draw against Angola during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance since the setback, coming on as a substitute in the 68th minute to replace Will Alves.

In the match, fellow Ghanaian Jordan Ayew scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute. Ayew’s strike — his second goal in consecutive preseason games — came after a powerful solo run through the Zalaegerszegi defence, finishing with a clinical effort past goalkeeper Bence Gundel-Takacs.

Ayew, who previously found the net against Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL), continues his strong preseason form.

Leicester City, now under the guidance of new head coach Marti Cifuentes, will continue their preparations for the upcoming season with friendlies scheduled on Friday, July 25, against FC Karpaty Lviv and FC Köln.

Although the Foxes face the challenge of life in the Championship, Issahaku’s comeback provides a significant boost to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

