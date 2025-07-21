ModernGhana logo
Seine swimming sites attract tens of thousands despite weather closures

By RFI
Sports News AFP - Dimitar Dilkoff
MON, 21 JUL 2025
© AFP - Dimitar Dilkoff

More than 50,000 people have been swimming in the Seine since the opening of three pools in Paris on 5 July, French sports minister Marie Barsacq said this weekend.

The three Parisian bathing sites at Bras Marie, Grenelle and Bercy have reached over 50,000 bathers, despite being closed for several days due to bad weather, right from the day after their inauguration, sports minister Marie Barsacq told franceinfo on Saturday.

She added that swimming in the Seine has been "a great success."

Seine swimming to return to heart of Paris after century of bans

After only ten days, Paris City Hall had already counted nearly 20,000 bathers in the Seine, despite four days of closure due to bad weather on 15 July.

The red flag was raised after heavy rain, which raised fears of bacteriological pollution of the water.

The three Paris pools will remain open until 31 August. Swimming sites have also been set up in the Marne, at Joinville-le-Pont and Maisons-Alfort.

To improve water quality upstream of the river, more than €1.4 billion has been invested in wastewater evacuation works to prevent it from flowing into the river.

(with newswires)

