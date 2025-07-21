Arsenal 'short of numbers' after £123m spend - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are "short on numbers" and are looking to "improve the the depth and quality" of the squad.

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market and have completed deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke for a total of about £123.5m.

They are also still in negotiations for the 73.5m euros (£63.5m) transfer of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres and working to bring in young defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

Arsenal had been hoping to finalise a deal for Sweden international Gyokeres and include him on their pre-season tour but a transfer has yet to be completed, although Arteta has not ruled out new signings joining them in Asia.

"I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player, we will do that," Arteta said when asked about the arrival of 27-year-old Gyokeres.

Asked whether there could be more new signings joining his 30-man squad while they are travelling, Arteta said: "There's still a long time in the window and we are seeking still.

"In terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad. We are constantly looking in the market.

"Until that happens, [we] focus on the players we have - and I'm very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days."

Arsenal are in Singapore for matches against AC Milan and Newcastle before they travel to Hong Kong for a game with rivals Tottenham.

Speaking in Singapore about his new signings ahead of Arsenal's match against AC Milan on Wednesday, Arteta added: "It's like shaking the tree again.

"New faces... they bring new excitement, new energy as well. We signed very important players as well. I think everybody feels that the heights have to go to different level and it's what we are seeking."