Pogacar begins final week of 2025 Tour de France in touching distance of legend

Three-time champion Tadej Pogacar will spend Monday's rest day of the 2025 Tour de France savouring his feats in the Pyrenees of southern France that have helped him establish a four-minute lead over his arch rival and two-time victor Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogacar, who is seekinga fourth title that will take him joint fifth on the all-time winner's list, claimed the 12th and 13th stages to open up the gap on Vingegaard.

The wins on Thursday and Friday also furnished him with his 20th and 21st stage victories.

Friday's 10.9 km time trial for the 13th stage was completed in 23 minutes.

“I really wanted to go all out from start to finish, smashing the pedals as much as possible,” said Pogacar. “I almost blew out in the end but I saw the time on the finish arch and it gave me an extra push because I saw I was going to win.”

Pogacar, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader, cemented his grip on the race during Thursday's first big mountain stage on the slopes of Hautacam, where he destroyed the field to reclaim the yellow jersey after it had adorned the back of the Irish rider Ben Healy for two days

“So far, so good,” said Pogacar. "We're just a bit over halfway now and it's still a long way to Paris but if we keep riding like this and don't do any mistakes, then we can be satisfied with this margin."

Vingegaard says he will fight on

Vingegaard, who won cycling's most prestigious race in 2022 and 2023, vowed to keep fighting.

"The Tour is far from over," insisted the 28-year-old Dane. "We have to keep believing we can do something here in the race."

Tim Wellens, Pogacar's teammate took stage 15 on Sunday. The 34-year-old Belgian completed the 169.3km between Muret and Carcassonne in three hours, 34 minutes and nine seconds.

Victor Campenaerts was second and Julien Alaphilippe was third.

"I had the opportunity, I took it, and I had legs to finish it," said Wellens who ended the course 88 seconds ahead of Campenaerts.

“I knew that I had to enjoy the moment,” Wellens added. “I kept riding until the finish line because I wanted a big gap to fully enjoy it and maybe put my bike in the air after the finish. But I was so happy to win that I forgot to do it.”

The tour resumes on Tuesday with a 171.5km run between Montpellier and Mont Ventoux and concludes on Sunday along the Champs Elysées in Paris.