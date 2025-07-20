ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko confirm Karim Zito as substantive head coach on a two-year deal

Football News Asante Kotoko confirm Karim Zito as substantive head coach on a two-year deal
SUN, 20 JUL 2025

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito as the substantive head coach of the club on a two-year deal.

The former Black Satellites coach was appointed on an interim basis midway through the second half of last season.

The veteran Ghanaian trainer replaced Prosper Narteh Ogum after a poor run of results.

Following his appointment, Zito, after seven matches played, recorded five wins, a defeat and a draw.

The former Dreams FC gaffer led the club to clinch their 10th FA Cup title, beating lower-tier side Golden Kick FC 2-1 with Kwame Opoku netting a brace at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

After an impressive run, the Interim Management Committee (IMC), led by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, confirmed Karim Zito as the substantive head coach ahead of the 2025/26 football season during the official launch of the Fabu census in Kumasi on Sunday.

"We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey as our head coach for the next two years," a club statement said.

Karim Zito is now expected to lead the club for the Toyota Cup game against South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, scheduled for July 28, 2025, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The club will also feature in the 2025 GHALCA Top Four tournament, which will be held at the Baba Yara Stadium from August 20-24.

These games form part of Asante Kotoko's preparations ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup participation next season and the domestic season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah NPP’s electoral fraud strategies collapsed when we activated all body cameras in...

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as Kwame A Plus NPP will sink further until they apologise and accept Kwame Nkrumah was the foun...

6 hours ago

Legal practitioner Kwaku Azar Mustapha Hamid, others allegedly spent extorted millions on property, luxury car...

6 hours ago

Businessman faces court for impersonating Prof. Joshua Alabi in GHC60,000 fraud case Businessman faces court for impersonating Prof. Joshua Alabi in GHC60,000 fraud ...

6 hours ago

Heartbreaking tragedy as driver plows into crowd outside LA nightclub, injuring 30 Heartbreaking tragedy as driver plows into crowd outside LA nightclub, injuring ...

6 hours ago

Show owner at Mpasaaso arrested over illegal meter connections Mpasaaso shop owner arrested for tampering with electricity meter in Ashanti Reg...

6 hours ago

The arrest of Mwangi (R) has triggered a wave of condemnation online. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP) Arrested Kenyan activist faces terror charges

6 hours ago

Immigration Officer AICO Japhet Boateng Kyei Ghana Immigration Officer killed by speeding vehicle near Accra Arts Centre

8 hours ago

I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest everybody – Muntaka tells taskforce I will not send you into the forest and call you to free any galamseyer, arrest ...

8 hours ago

Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La Interior Minister hails heroic officer shot in anti-robbery operation in La

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line