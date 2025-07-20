Asante Kotoko confirm Karim Zito as substantive head coach on a two-year deal

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito as the substantive head coach of the club on a two-year deal.

The former Black Satellites coach was appointed on an interim basis midway through the second half of last season.

The veteran Ghanaian trainer replaced Prosper Narteh Ogum after a poor run of results.

Following his appointment, Zito, after seven matches played, recorded five wins, a defeat and a draw.

The former Dreams FC gaffer led the club to clinch their 10th FA Cup title, beating lower-tier side Golden Kick FC 2-1 with Kwame Opoku netting a brace at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

After an impressive run, the Interim Management Committee (IMC), led by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, confirmed Karim Zito as the substantive head coach ahead of the 2025/26 football season during the official launch of the Fabu census in Kumasi on Sunday.

"We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey as our head coach for the next two years," a club statement said.

Karim Zito is now expected to lead the club for the Toyota Cup game against South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, scheduled for July 28, 2025, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The club will also feature in the 2025 GHALCA Top Four tournament, which will be held at the Baba Yara Stadium from August 20-24.

These games form part of Asante Kotoko's preparations ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup participation next season and the domestic season.