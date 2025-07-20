ModernGhana logo
2025 WAFU-B Boys Cup: Ghana elimianted after 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast

Ghana’s Black Satellites have crashed out of the 2025 WAFU-B Boys Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the semifinals on Sunday.

The match, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, saw Ghana take an early advantage, with Benjamin Tsivanyo opening the scoring just two minutes into the encounter.

Despite the bright start, Desmond Ofei’s side could not maintain their lead as Ivory Coast responded before halftime, leveling the score at 1-1.

Ghana looked promising in phases of the game, dominating aerial battles and pressing forward with intent.

However, it was the Ivorians who made their chances count, with midfielder Ali Kone netting a stunning long-range strike in the 69th minute to seal victory.

Ivory Coast will now face Nigeria in the tournament’s final, scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

