2024 WAFCON: Semifinals clash with Morocco will be tough - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, is anticipating a tough encounter against Morocco in the semi-final of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana booked a place in the semifinals of the tournament following a 4-2 penalty shootout against Algeria on Saturday.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Bjorkegren said it will be tough playing against Morocco, especially when his team will be travelling for the match, and only has two days to prepare for the contest.

“Here and now, we need to enjoy the victory and celebrate a little bit tonight, but of course, it's going to be tough to play the semi-final far away from here. I guess it's going to be breakfast tomorrow, a little bit of recovery training and then the bus to Rabat. That's probably going to take the whole day," the Swiss gaffer said after the game.

“Then it's just one day of recovery training in Rabat, and then it's game again. Of course, I wish that we had one or two more days, but that's the life of a football player and a coach. To mentally recover and for them maybe more physical recovery, and then be ready to do everything we can in the semi-final. Of course, it's going to be a hard job for our medical team now to help the players be as ready as possible,” he added.

The semi-final showdown between Morocco and Ghana has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, at the Olympic Stadium Rabat.

Kick off for the game is scheduled at 19:00 GMT.