2025 GHALCA Top 4: Tournament set to kick off on August 20 at Baba Yara Stadium

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has announced that the 2025 edition of the Top 4 tournament will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The competition is scheduled to run from August 20 to 24.

This year’s tournament will see Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars, FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Heart of Lions battle for honours.

The tournament will serve as a key pre-season event, giving clubs a platform to prepare for the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Although the tournament format is yet to be finalised, GHALCA has confirmed that discussions are ongoing to agree on a competitive structure to determine the ultimate winner.

For Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko, who will represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competitions, the Top 4 will provide crucial match practice ahead of their continental assignments.

It will also offer coaches an opportunity to assess their squads, experiment with tactics, and build momentum for the new season.