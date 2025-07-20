Germany beat France on penalties to set up Spain semi-final at women's Euros

Germany moved into the semi-finals at the 2025 women's European championships on Saturday night following a penalty shoot-out victory over France.

Germany were reduced to 10 players only 13 minutes into the game at St Jakob Park in Basel.

Kathrin Hendrich pulled Griedge Mbock's hair in the penalty area and referee Tess Olofsson awarded a spot kick and dismissed Hendrich for her foul play.

Grace Geyoro thrashed her shot past the Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

The French, who scored 11 goals in their three games in Group D, failed to exploit their early advantage.

And within a quarter of an hour, Germany were level at 1-1.

From Klara Bühl's corner, Sjoeke Nüsken guided a header over the France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Delphine Cascarino thought she restored France's lead just before half-time but it was ruled out for offside.

France had another strike chalked off after the break following a lengthy review by the video assistant referees.

Both sets of players were waiting to restart proceedings when Olofsson ruled out Geyoro's strike for an offside in the build-up.

Germany miss penalty

Nüsken could have given Germany the lead midway through the second half but the 24-year-old Chelsea striker saw Peyraud-Magnin fly to her left to parry the effort.

In extra-time, it was Berger's turn for heroics.

The 34-year-old appeared to have been caught out by Janina Minge's misdirected header but she back-pedalled and leaped to scoop away the ball off the goal-line.

The acrobatics kept the score level and saved Minge's blushes.

Both players converted their spot kicks during a shoot-out that went to sudden death after both teams missed one of the regulation five penalties.

After Buhl and Melween Ndongala converted for Germany andFrance respectively, Nüsken atoned for her earlier miss with an emphatic finish to give Germany a 6-5 lead.

Fittingly, Berger saved Alice Sombath's shot to launch the German celebrations.

They will take on the world champions Spain on Wednesday night in Zurich for a place in the final on 27 July.

