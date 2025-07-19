ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 WAFCON: I would like to win this trophy, says Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa

Women Football 2024 WAFCON: I would like to win this trophy, says Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa
SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has set her sights on winning the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Her remarks come after Ghana recorded a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Algeria in their quarterfinal game on Saturday afternoon at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

This is the first time the Black Queens have booked a place in the semifinals since 2016.

Speaking after the match, Asantewaa, who played the entire 120 minutes, expressed her joy and determination to go all the way.

“First of all, thank you. I’m very happy. I’ve been preparing for this, and Ghanaians have been waiting for this moment,” she said.

“I would like to win this trophy and see my name in the history books of Ghana, of Africa, and even worldwide. I’m very happy, and I know Ghanaians are happy too," Asantewaa added.

Asantewaa and her teammates will now turn their focus to a massive semifinal clash against host nation Morocco, set for Tuesday, July 22 at the Stade Olympique de Rabat.

The upcoming clash will be a stern test for Ghana, who are chasing their first WAFCON final appearance since 2006.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno 'They even tried to scam me' – IGP Yohuno exposes MoMo fraud ring operating from...

1 hour ago

We must let Ghanaians genuinely see the lessons we have learnt – Bawumia to NPP We must let Ghanaians genuinely see the lessons we have learnt – Bawumia to NPP

1 hour ago

The elephant never forgets – Bawumia vows justice for Ablekuma North victims The elephant never forgets – Bawumia vows justice for Ablekuma North victims

1 hour ago

Lets stop the internal attacks now; NDC is our opponent, not ourselves — Bawumia to NPP members Let's stop the internal attacks now; NDC is our opponent, not ourselves — Bawumi...

2 hours ago

If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win election 2028 – Bawumia If we are fractured and at each other’s throats, none can lead us ti win electio...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin rallies NPP to ‘rebuild, reconnect and rebrand’ for 2028 comeback

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin NDC is a failure, their pledge to end galamsey has crashed into chaos – Afenyo-M...

2 hours ago

Let me be clear that NPP is ready to defend, protect itself in election 2028 – Otu Agorhom Let me be clear that NPP is ready to defend, protect itself in election 2028 – O...

2 hours ago

We’re not broken — Kodua rallies NPP 'We’re not broken' — Kodua rallies NPP

2 hours ago

We’re happy you’re resetting to play constructive criticism to help President Mahama rebuild Ghana – NDC to NPP We’re happy you’re resetting to play constructive criticism to help President Ma...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line