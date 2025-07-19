2024 WAFCON: I would like to win this trophy, says Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has set her sights on winning the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

Her remarks come after Ghana recorded a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Algeria in their quarterfinal game on Saturday afternoon at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

This is the first time the Black Queens have booked a place in the semifinals since 2016.

Speaking after the match, Asantewaa, who played the entire 120 minutes, expressed her joy and determination to go all the way.

“First of all, thank you. I’m very happy. I’ve been preparing for this, and Ghanaians have been waiting for this moment,” she said.

“I would like to win this trophy and see my name in the history books of Ghana, of Africa, and even worldwide. I’m very happy, and I know Ghanaians are happy too," Asantewaa added.

Asantewaa and her teammates will now turn their focus to a massive semifinal clash against host nation Morocco, set for Tuesday, July 22 at the Stade Olympique de Rabat.

The upcoming clash will be a stern test for Ghana, who are chasing their first WAFCON final appearance since 2006.