Mohammed Kudus grabs assist in Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season win against Reading FC

Mohammed Kudus made an instant impact on his Tottenham Hotspur debut, delivering a standout performance in their 2-0 preseason victory over Reading FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghana midfielder was handed a starting role by Spurs at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and wasted no time in impressing both fans and coaching staff with his lively display.

Kudus was heavily involved throughout the match, combining seamlessly with his new teammates and displaying the sharp movement, creativity, and vision that Tottenham supporters were eager to see.

Will Lankshear opened the scoring for the North London side in the 49th minute, before Kudus showcased his playmaking ability just minutes later.

The 24-year-old set up Luka Vušković with a well-timed pass in the 53rd minute to seal a comfortable win for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The performance offered Spurs fans a promising glimpse of what Kudus could offer ahead of the new campaign following his big-money move from West Ham United.

Kudus signed a five-year contract with Tottenham after completing a £55 million transfer earlier this summer.