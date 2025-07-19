2024 WAFCON: Black Queens reach first semifinal in nine years after penalty shootout win over Algeria

Ghana’s Black Queens have booked a spot in the semifinals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after edging out Algeria in a dramatic penalty shootout in Berkane on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan emerged the star of the show, producing two crucial saves during the shootout to guide Ghana to a 4-2 victory on penalties—securing their first semifinal berth since 2016.

The Queens began the quarterfinal clash on the front foot and appeared to have broken the deadlock midway through the first half when Stella Nyamekye found the back of the net. However, the goal was overturned following a VAR review.

Ghana maintained their dominance throughout the first half, with forward Doris Boaduwaa and Chantelle Hlorkah both threatening the Algerian goal.

In the second half, head coach Kim Lars Björkegren made tactical adjustments, introducing Evelyn Badu for Nyamekye and later bringing on Princella Adubea in place of Princess Marfo. Badu had a late chance to clinch it for Ghana, but the Norway-based midfielder mistimed her shot, sending the game into extra time.

The Black Queens adopted a cautious approach in extra time but finished the stronger side. Boaduwaa twice found herself in prime scoring positions but failed to convert both one-on-one chances.

With the match still deadlocked after 120 minutes, Konlan’s heroics in the shootout proved decisive as Ghana converted all four of their spot kicks to advance.

The Black Queens will now face hosts Morocco in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.

The upcoming clash will be a stern test for Ghana, who are chasing their first WAFCON final appearance since 2006. Standing in their way is a resilient Moroccan side—runners-up at the previous edition—hungry for a second consecutive shot at the title.