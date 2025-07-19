ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: Black Queens set up semifinal clash with hosts Morocco on Tuesday

SAT, 19 JUL 2025

The Black Queens of Ghana have booked a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they will face tournament hosts Morocco.

Ghana secured their place in the last four after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Algeria on Saturday, July 19, at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

The closely contested quarterfinal ended goalless after 120 minutes of action, forcing the game into penalties.

The Black Queens, making their first appearance at WAFCON since 2018, held their nerve to seal a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan emerged as the star of the match, producing two crucial saves to guide Ghana to victory.

Morocco, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals after defeating Mali 3-1 in their quarterfinal encounter on Friday, July 18, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

The highly anticipated semifinal showdown between Ghana and Morocco is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, at the Olympic Stadium Rabat, with a place in the final up for grabs.

The upcoming clash will be a stern test for Ghana, who are chasing their first WAFCON final appearance since 2006.

Standing in their way is a resilient Moroccan side—runners-up at the previous edition—hungry for a second consecutive shot at the title.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

