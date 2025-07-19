ModernGhana logo
Supporters unity crucial for Hearts of Oak's revival - Former Team Manager Sabahn Quaye

SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Former Hearts of Oak Team Manager Sabahn Quaye has called for greater unity among the club’s supporters, emphasising that fan solidarity is crucial to reviving the struggling Phobian giants.

Since the departure of Samuel Boadu, who led Hearts to five trophies, the club has struggled to regain its former glory.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Fire for Fire show, Quaye voiced concern over how disunity among fans is undermining the team’s progress.

“In every team, the supporters help the team grow. But in Accra Hearts of Oak, the supporters are killing the energy of the club,” the former Black Stars Team Manager said.

While acknowledging valid criticisms aimed at the club’s leadership, the former Black Stars Team Manager stressed that supporters must also take responsibility for their constant infighting and divisiveness.

“They always complain about the Board Members, but there is no unity among the supporters. They should be united and forget about always blaming the board,” he added.

In response to ongoing challenges, Hearts of Oak recently appointed Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as their new head coach on a two-year contract, ahead of the 2025/26 football season. The club hopes his leadership will steer them back to success.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

