ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sabahn Quaye rallies Hearts of Oak fans to support head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Football News Sabahn Quaye rallies Hearts of Oak fans to support head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani
SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Sabahn Quaye, is calling on supporters of the club to throw their full backing behind newly appointed head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Dramani, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars, has signed a two-year contract to lead the Phobians ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

He replaces Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara, who parted ways with the club after a disappointing campaign.

Speaking on Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Quaye praised Dramani’s credentials and expressed confidence in his ability to bring success back to the club.

“Accra Hearts of Oak supporters should be happy because they have a good coach now,” Quaye stated.

Didi Dramani, who has also previously managed the Black Galaxies, is expected to instill renewed belief in a side that ended the 2024/25 season without silverware.

As part of their pre-season preparations, Hearts of Oak have scheduled a number of friendly matches to build momentum and assess their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

American woman reunites with Ghanaian father after 21 years American woman reunites with Ghanaian father after 21 years

1 hour ago

Cathedral Audit: How over GHS1.5million yearly rent allowance was paid to Rev. Kusi Boateng exposed Cathedral Audit: How over GHS1.5million yearly rent allowance was paid to Rev. K...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak Access to quality education shouldn't depend on geography, income level or backg...

1 hour ago

18 African Americans trace their root to Dormaa after DNA test 18 African Americans trace their root to Dormaa after DNA test

1 hour ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe NPP being run by cohort of ‘small boys’ – Franklin Cudjoe

1 hour ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Electing NPP flagbearer early rushed, too far-fetched – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Here are key proposals for reforms at NPP National Delegates Conference today Here are key proposals for reforms at NPP National Delegates Conference today

2 hours ago

Over 13 countries ready to hire Ghanaian health workers under new migration plan – Health Minister Over 13 countries ready to hire Ghanaian health workers under new migration plan...

2 hours ago

Theres now appetite for rapprochement between ECOWAS and Sahelian States – Mahama There's now appetite for rapprochement between ECOWAS and Sahelian States – Maha...

2 hours ago

I usually went to bank with big “Ghana Must Go” bags — Errand boy testifies against Adu-Boahen, 3 others I usually went to bank with big “Ghana Must Go” bags — Errand boy testifies agai...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line