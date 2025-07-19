Sabahn Quaye rallies Hearts of Oak fans to support head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Sabahn Quaye, is calling on supporters of the club to throw their full backing behind newly appointed head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Dramani, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars, has signed a two-year contract to lead the Phobians ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

He replaces Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara, who parted ways with the club after a disappointing campaign.

Speaking on Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Quaye praised Dramani’s credentials and expressed confidence in his ability to bring success back to the club.

“Accra Hearts of Oak supporters should be happy because they have a good coach now,” Quaye stated.

Didi Dramani, who has also previously managed the Black Galaxies, is expected to instill renewed belief in a side that ended the 2024/25 season without silverware.

As part of their pre-season preparations, Hearts of Oak have scheduled a number of friendly matches to build momentum and assess their squad ahead of the new campaign.