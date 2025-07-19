ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're engaging with Vybz Kartel on the use of Accra Sports Stadium - NSA DG Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Football News Were engaging with Vybz Kartel on the use of Accra Sports Stadium - NSA DG Yaw Ampofo Ankrah
SAT, 19 JUL 2025

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has confirmed ongoing discussions with Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel regarding a potential major concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Ampofo Ankrah revealed that preliminary talks have begun, fuelling speculation about a possible December show at the 40,000-capacity venue.

"For Vybz Kartel, what I can say is that there has been engagement, there has been contact, and for now, that is all I can say,” he stated.

The NSA boss also highlighted the versatility of the stadium, noting that the facility offers more than just a football pitch.

"The facility is not only the pitch; we have other amenities that can be used equitably."

The Accra Sports Stadium has previously hosted major concerts featuring top Ghanaian artists such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, demonstrating its capability to accommodate large-scale entertainment events.

However, concerns persist among football fans, who have repeatedly criticised the NSA over poor pitch maintenance.

The misuse of pitch covers has left several stadiums in poor condition, often rendering them unfit for competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium — currently suspended by CAF from hosting international matches — is set to stage the 2025 edition of the Rapperholic Concert, headlined by celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, on September 27, 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

American woman reunites with Ghanaian father after 21 years American woman reunites with Ghanaian father after 21 years

51 minutes ago

Cathedral Audit: How over GHS1.5million yearly rent allowance was paid to Rev. Kusi Boateng exposed Cathedral Audit: How over GHS1.5million yearly rent allowance was paid to Rev. K...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak Access to quality education shouldn't depend on geography, income level or backg...

1 hour ago

18 African Americans trace their root to Dormaa after DNA test 18 African Americans trace their root to Dormaa after DNA test

1 hour ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe NPP being run by cohort of ‘small boys’ – Franklin Cudjoe

1 hour ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Electing NPP flagbearer early rushed, too far-fetched – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Here are key proposals for reforms at NPP National Delegates Conference today Here are key proposals for reforms at NPP National Delegates Conference today

2 hours ago

Over 13 countries ready to hire Ghanaian health workers under new migration plan – Health Minister Over 13 countries ready to hire Ghanaian health workers under new migration plan...

2 hours ago

Theres now appetite for rapprochement between ECOWAS and Sahelian States – Mahama There's now appetite for rapprochement between ECOWAS and Sahelian States – Maha...

2 hours ago

I usually went to bank with big “Ghana Must Go” bags — Errand boy testifies against Adu-Boahen, 3 others I usually went to bank with big “Ghana Must Go” bags — Errand boy testifies agai...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line