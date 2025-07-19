We're engaging with Vybz Kartel on the use of Accra Sports Stadium - NSA DG Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has confirmed ongoing discussions with Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel regarding a potential major concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Ampofo Ankrah revealed that preliminary talks have begun, fuelling speculation about a possible December show at the 40,000-capacity venue.

"For Vybz Kartel, what I can say is that there has been engagement, there has been contact, and for now, that is all I can say,” he stated.

The NSA boss also highlighted the versatility of the stadium, noting that the facility offers more than just a football pitch.

"The facility is not only the pitch; we have other amenities that can be used equitably."

The Accra Sports Stadium has previously hosted major concerts featuring top Ghanaian artists such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, demonstrating its capability to accommodate large-scale entertainment events.

However, concerns persist among football fans, who have repeatedly criticised the NSA over poor pitch maintenance.

The misuse of pitch covers has left several stadiums in poor condition, often rendering them unfit for competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium — currently suspended by CAF from hosting international matches — is set to stage the 2025 edition of the Rapperholic Concert, headlined by celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, on September 27, 2025.