France boss Bonadei plays down talk of revenge as Germany loom at women's Euros

France women's football team head coach Laurent Bonadei played down notions his side was seeking revenge against Germany on Saturday night in the quarter-finals of the 2025 European championships in Basel.

Three years ago, Germany's Alexandra Popp scored a late winner to terminate France's run in the semi-finals at the last European championships in England.

The result maintained Germany's winning streak over France in the competition stretching back to 2005.

In the final, England won 2-1 to collect their first major international trophy and deny the Germans a record- extending ninth European championship crown.

"There are players who have lived through the 2022 semi-final," said Bonadei on the eve of the clash at the St Jakob Park in Basel.

The 55-year-old Frenchman also pointed out that several players in the squad had featured during the 2-1 semi-final success over Germany in the 2024 Nations League.

"We're not going to crystallise this match by saying that it's a France-Germany game with Germany who have won the European championships eight times," Bonadei added.

"The last time they won the title was 12 years ago. So let's just say that the balance of power has evened out over time as French women's football has progressed."

France top pool stages

France breezed through the pool stages in Switzerland. They beat the defending champions England 2-1 in their opening game of the competition and followed up that success with a 4-1 romp past competition debutantes Wales.

They powered past the Netherlands 5-2 to top the Group D while the Germans finished second in Group C.

After victories over Poland and Denmark, Sweden thrashed Germany 4-1 on 12 July in Zurich to take top spot.

"The players are right to say that we're going to approach this match without any hang-ups," Bonadei added. "We're going to play with a lot of determination, in this position of challenger, but also with a lot of ambition."

France have underlined their credentials as contenders with the variations and options within the squad.

"We've come through what was considered the 'group of death' with nine points and 11 goals," Bonadei told uefa.com.

"That's a real achievement. The players did it through quality, hard work, humility – and above all, an excellent team spirit."

Bonadei dispensed with veteran defender Wendie Renard and the experienced striker Eugénie Le Sommer for the tournament. And his choices have been amply rewarded.

'They are top in offence'

"It's clear to everyone that they are top in offence, even on the substitutes' bench," said Germany boss Christian Wück. "But we also know that we have the same strengths."

Germany will go into the game without skipper Carlotta Wamser who was shown a red card during the first-half of the game against Sweden.

"it was important to clear our heads after the game against Sweden, which didn't go the way we wanted it to," added Wück. "We've had time to analyse our game and our opponent and find a good solution to play a quarter-final which we are incredibly excited about."

"It's a completely new generation of players and so for me it's the numbers that count," Wück added.

"France have won three games and we have won two. That's why the French are the favourites for me."

The winner will face the world champions Spain who booked their semi-final berth on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Switzerland at the Wankdorfstadion in Berne.

Spain were made to wait until the 66th minute before Athenea del Castillo broke the deadlock midway through the second-half and Clàudia Pina added the second after 71 minutes.

"Switzerland didn't allow us to play the game that we usually do," said Spain midflelder Aitana Bonmatí who was deemed player-of-the-match.

"I think we have to draw some positive conclusions because we are in the semis and that was the objective.

"We're in the knockout stages and from now onwards no game is going to be easy."