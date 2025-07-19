2024 WAFCON: Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren promises improved performance against Algeria

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren is confident his team will deliver an improved display when they face Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) today, Saturday, July 19.

Ghana is aiming for a place in the semifinals as they lock horns with the North African side at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

Addressing the media ahead of the crucial tie, the Swiss tactician acknowledged Algeria’s defensive strength but expressed optimism that his players will rise to the occasion.

“Algeria are a really well-organised team, especially in defense, and they have a good goalkeeper,” Björkegren told the press on Friday.

“We’ve talked about the need to make it a little more difficult for her."

He stressed the importance of creating quality chances rather than relying on speculative efforts.

“We can’t just shoot from 45 meters and hope for the best. We need to create better chances and be clinical when those opportunities come; no need to look for fancy goals.

Björkegren admitted the match would be challenging but backed his squad to put in a solid performance.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but I believe in the players. I’m sure they’ll put in a good performance," he added.

Ghana advanced to the quarterfinals after a mixed group-stage performance, while Algeria progressed unbeaten, boasting a disciplined defensive record.