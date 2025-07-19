2024 WAFCON: We need to create better chances against Algeria, says Ghana coach Kim Lars Björkegren

Ghana women's national team coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, says his team must focus on creating clear-cut chances when they take on Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens advanced to the last eight after recording a win, a draw, and a defeat in the group stage.

Their opponents, Algeria, remained unbeaten with one victory and two draws, impressively keeping a clean sheet throughout the group phase.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Björkegren acknowledged the defensive strength of the North Africans.

“Algeria are a really well-organised team, especially in defense, and they have a good goalkeeper,” Björkegren told the press on Friday.

“We’ve talked about the need to make it a little more difficult for her."

The Swedish coach stressed that Ghana must avoid taking speculative efforts.

“We can’t just shoot from 45 meters and hope for the best. We need to create better chances and be clinical when those opportunities come; no need to look for fancy goals."

Björkegren admitted the encounter would be tough but expressed confidence in his squad.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but I believe in the players. I’m sure they’ll put in a good performance," he added.

The quarterfinal showdown is set for 16:00 GMT at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.