Former Manchester City prospect Mohammed Aminu eyes career revival with Bechem United

SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Former Manchester City midfielder Mohammed Aminu is determined to reignite his football career after sealing a return to the Ghana Premier League with Bechem United ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 24-year-old, once considered one of Ghana’s brightest prospects, joined City in 2017 from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in a £2 million deal.

However, he struggled to break into the first team and was released by the Premier League giants in 2022.

Now back on familiar turf, Aminu is optimistic about a fresh start.

“This coming year is going to be my year for sure because I’ve been preparing for this,” he said.

“It’s normal to doubt, though, because it’s football, you know. Some will like you, some will not like you, some will doubt you, some will not doubt you.

Rather than dwell on the setbacks, Aminu says criticism has only fueled his resolve.

"I’m forever grateful, and I’m happy for them doubting me. They’re making me stronger, making me do more and train more, so big thanks to them," he added.

With renewed focus and ambition, Aminu is set on making a strong impact at Bechem United as he looks to re-establish himself in Ghana’s top flight and chart a new course in his career.

