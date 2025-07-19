Mohammed Kudus is a great signing for us, says Tottenham manager Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has described the signing of Mohammed Kudus as a great addition to the club.

The Ghana international joined the North London club from West Ham United fee of £55m on a five-year deal.

"I think it's a great signing from the club," Thomas Frank told the press on Friday.

"It's top work from Daniel Levy getting a very good player early in pre-season, so we can start working with him.

"He gives us a bit of unpredictability in the game. I think his one-on-one actions are top, his passes are top, and his finishing is very good. He is at the perfect age to perform and take it to the next level," he added.

Kudus arrived on time for pre-season and has been named in the squad for the trip to face Reading in a friendly later today.

The former Ajax player will be making his debut in the friendly against the League One outfit.