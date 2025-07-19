ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Kudus is a great signing for us, says Tottenham manager Thomas Frank

Football News Mohammed Kudus is a great signing for us, says Tottenham manager Thomas Frank
SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has described the signing of Mohammed Kudus as a great addition to the club.

The Ghana international joined the North London club from West Ham United fee of £55m on a five-year deal.

"I think it's a great signing from the club," Thomas Frank told the press on Friday.

"It's top work from Daniel Levy getting a very good player early in pre-season, so we can start working with him.

"He gives us a bit of unpredictability in the game. I think his one-on-one actions are top, his passes are top, and his finishing is very good. He is at the perfect age to perform and take it to the next level," he added.

Kudus arrived on time for pre-season and has been named in the squad for the trip to face Reading in a friendly later today.

The former Ajax player will be making his debut in the friendly against the League One outfit.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

GNACOPS Director rejects GES attempt to regulate PTAs, citing legal overreach GNACOPS Director rejects GES attempt to regulate PTAs, citing legal overreach

11 hours ago

Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake Kill It insecticide spray Ashanti Police arrest two for producing fake 'Kill It' insecticide spray

11 hours ago

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Health Minister begins clearing salary arrears for 321 Pharmacist House Officers

12 hours ago

Mahama orders dissolution of national cathedral board and secretariat after damning audit findings Mahama orders dissolution of national cathedral board and secretariat after damn...

12 hours ago

National Cathedral audit uncovers GHS 4.9million payment discrepancy involving Adjaye’s firm National Cathedral audit uncovers GHS 4.9million payment discrepancy involving A...

12 hours ago

Finance minister to present 2025 mid-year budget review on July 24 — Mahama Ayariga Finance minister to present 2025 mid-year budget review on July 24 — Mahama Ayar...

12 hours ago

President Mahama orders forensic audit into national cathedral Project over financial irregularities President Mahama orders forensic audit into national cathedral Project over fina...

14 hours ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu National Cathedral project cost Ghana $97 million so far — Kwakye Ofosu

14 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Agona West and a member of the Education Committee, Ernestina Ofori Dangbey Teenage pregnancy: ‘Allow the young girls to grow’ — Agona West MP appeals to ‘b...

14 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh NDC met ‘sick’ hospitals with malfunctioning medical equipment — Akandoh

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line