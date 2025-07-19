2024 WAFCON: Ghana vs Algeria: Old Guard go head-to-head with First Timers

The Black Queens of Ghana return to the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies WAFCON for the first time since 2016 when they take on Algeria in the third quarterfinal on Saturday at 5 pm (local time) at the Berkane Stadium in the Oriental Province of Morocco.

Three times, they have reached the final of the continental showpiece (1998, 2002 and 2006), but since then, they have been blowing hot and cold. Eliminated in the group stages in 2008, 2010, 2014 and 2018 at home, Ghana want to return to the glory days. They are desperate.

Undefeated, solid Algeria

Three clean sheets in a tough Group B, including a 1-0 win over Botswana and two goalless draws with neighbours Tunisia and nine-time record winners Nigeria, have seen them progress to the knockout stages for the first time ever after failing in their last five appearances.

At the heart of this feat is goalkeeper Chloe N’Gazi, who was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Group Stages ahead of the reigning African Goalkeeper of the Year, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria. Her resilience in goal will be tested against a Ghanaian side that netted four goals in their last Group C tie against Tanzania to win 4-1.

“We are going to try to go to the semifinals. This is a big responsibility for us. We won’t let anything bother us. We will do our best. We know we can do big things. We just have to show that in the game against Ghana,” N’Gazi says with a big and confident smile on her face.

Les Vertes have not conceded a goal in 276 minutes at the WAFCON. The last time this happened was when they conceded an 83rd-minute goal at the 2018 edition in Ghana that led to a 2-3 loss to Mali. Since then, Farid Benstiti’s side are a team that is writing a new chapter in Algerian football. They previously had lost to Nigeria twice, but their last Group B tie saw them avoid defeat for the first time against the Super Falcons.

Benstiti, aware of the challenge ahead, admits that, “This is the first time that we are in the quarterfinals. We know that Ghana is a very strong team, but just like in the group stage, we will try and do our best to win this quarterfinal because everything is possible in football. I think that they [Ghana] are close to Nigeria. They are an athletic team, but at this stage, we really want to prove that it is because we played well that we are here in the quarterfinals. We respect Ghana, but we will play and try to win this game.”

A concerning statistic, however, for Benstiti is that Algeria have the lowest shot conversion rate amongst the quarterfinalists at this WAFCON edition with just 4.17%. They had no shot on target against Nigeria and have only found the back of the net once from 13 shots on target in the three Group B games played so far at this WAFCON in Morocco.

“It is true that we have only scored once in this competition, but our target is still the same. We want to win the game [against Ghana]. Football in the quarterfinals is 50/50. It is not a problem for us that we only won one game in the group stages. We want to grow again. This means that we want to be more efficient than Ghana. We shall continue to play offensively,” Benstiti emphasises, looking ahead at Saturday’s game.

Ghana’s Comeback Script

A 0-2 defeat in their opener against the reigning African champions, South Africa, followed by a 1-1 draw with Mali, saw the Black Queens almost lose hope in what had seemed a tilted group towards their strengths, at least on paper, before the tournament.

It took great resolve, though, for them to find their feet against Tanzania, impose themselves and emerge victorious convincingly to take home the timely 4-1 win. It was also more about the performance than the result that stood out for head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

However, against Algeria, Ghana come up against a side that is yet to concede a goal in the competition, with the towering and determined N’Gazi between the sticks.

“Algeria are a very good and organised team, especially in the defense and also have a good goalkeeper. We have talked about it that we must make it a little more difficult for her. We can’t shoot from 45 meters and wish for luck. We need to create better chances, but also take the chances when they are there. We are not just looking for the fancy goals. Again, it is going to be a difficult game, but I am sure that we are going to play a good game against them,” the Swedish tactician speaks with an air of confidence around him.

Ghana have won two of their matchups against Algeria at the WAFCON, including a 2-1 win in 2010 and a 1-0 victory at home in 2018, with Les Vertes edging the Black Queens at the 2014 edition in Namibia. And as far as records go, past the group stages, the Black Queens have played 12 games – winning six of them and losing six, including emerging victorious in three semifinals, three third-place playoffs, while losing three semifinals and three finals.

“We know that there is pressure. It is the quarterfinals. It is one game, but we have to turn the pressure into motivation. Who doesn’t want to play in the biggest tournament in Africa, the quarterfinals and go to the semifinals? We just enjoy every moment,” admits Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu, who is playing at her first-ever WAFCON.

“I just want to get a chance to help the team. This is what it is all about. In the game against Tanzania, we showed a different mentality than in the other games. Of course, there was pressure, but it was really good for us, and we played a good game, and we deserved it.”

Ghana, who have never featured in the quarterfinals at the WAFCON, will be looking for their seventh appearance in the semifinals of the continental competition.

The Black Queens will welcome back forward Doris Boaduwaa, who served a suspension against Tanzania and will rely on the experience of veterans like Portia Boakye, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Louise Boye-Hlorkah and Alice Kusi, who has netted in two straight games so far.

Stats, do they lie?

While Algeria have only scored one goal in three games at this TotalEnergies WAFCON 2024, Ghana have conceded a goal in each of their three games at this edition. The Black Queens have conceded at least a goal in each of their last five WAFCON games, and the last clean sheet was in their 1-0 win over Algeria in their opening group game in 2018.

With a shot conversion rate of 12.5% thanks to their 10 shots on target against Tanzania and netting four past the Twiga Stars, Ghana seem to have found their mojo. In their opening two games, they had managed a combined eight shots on target. With the total of 18 shots on target, Ghana are only second to the reigning African champions, South Africa, who have just one more – 19 shots on target.

Against a team that has kept three clean sheets, can Ghana overcome a stubborn Algeria side or will Algeria dig even deeper to overcome a team that has been firing from all cylinders?