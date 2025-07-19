Hearts of Oak sign ex-GoldStars striker Prince Kwabena Owusu

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have bolstered their squad with the signing of striker Prince Kwabena Owusu ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Phobians officially unveiled Owusu on Friday, July 18, securing the talented forward on a two-year contract. Owusu, who previously played for Bibiani Gold Stars, was warmly welcomed by the club on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Prince Kwabena Owusu, formerly of Bibiani Gold Stars. Welcome to the Phobia family,” the club posted.

This acquisition underscores Hearts of Oak’s ambition to reinforce their attacking options as they prepare to mount a serious challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.

Alongside Owusu, the club also confirmed the addition of defender Baba Adamu, who has signed a two-year deal, signaling further strengthening of their defensive line.