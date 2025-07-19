ModernGhana logo
Christopher Demanya, Onyina Asenso and Charles Kweku Hammond get top appointment at Asante Kotoko

SAT, 19 JUL 2025

Asante Kotoko have made significant additions to their management team ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The club has announced the appointments of Charles Kweku Hammond, Onyina Asenso, and Christopher Damenya to key positions within the organization.

Charles Kweku Hammond takes charge as the new Marketing and Brands Manager. Armed with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in Marketing, Hammond brings extensive expertise in brand management, customer engagement, and market development. His role will be pivotal in boosting the club’s visibility and strengthening its brand reputation.

Onyina Asenso, previously General Manager of Legon Cities during their relegation season, has been appointed Corporate and External Affairs Manager. Holding a Master’s degree in Public Administration, Governance, and Leadership from GIMPA, Asenso will oversee relationships with corporate partners, stakeholders, and external bodies to foster collaboration and drive growth for the club.

Christopher Damenya, former chairman of the National Communications Council (NCC), has been confirmed as Director of Operations. Damenya’s leadership will ensure seamless coordination across departments and support strategic decision-making to enhance operational efficiency.

These strategic hires underline Asante Kotoko’s commitment to strengthening both its administrative framework and sporting ambitions, aiming for continued success on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are set to travel to South Africa next week to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup, marking an important test ahead of the new season.

