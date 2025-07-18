ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: We need to be clinical against Algeria - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

FRI, 18 JUL 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says his team must be clinical upfront ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Algeria.

The two sides will clash on Saturday, July 19, at the Stade de Berkane for a place in the semifinals in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals after a commanding 4-1 victory over Tanzania in their final Group C match.

Their opponents, Algeria, progressed from a tough Group B after placing second without conceding a goal.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Björkegren acknowledged the strength of the Algerian defence but insisted his side must show more composure and efficiency in front of goal.

“Algeria are a really well-organised team, especially in defense, and they have a good goalkeeper,” he told the press on Friday.

“We’ve talked about the need to make it a little more difficult for her.

“We can’t just shoot from 45 meters and hope for the best. We need to create better chances and be clinical when those opportunities come; no need to look for fancy goals.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but I believe in the players. I’m sure they’ll put in a good performance," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

