11TH SIGNING: Asante Kotoko confirm arrival of winger Inusah Adams

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Inusah Adams ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The promising winger joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from Division One League side Okwahu United following the successful completion of his medical.

Speaking to Kotoko media, Adams reflected on his journey: “To be honest, I know I haven’t hit the levels people expected of me when I started.

"That’s something I carry with me. But I also know what I’m capable of, and this move is a massive opportunity to relaunch my career.

"Kotoko is a big stage, and I plan to make the most of it. I’ve got more to show, and this is the right place to show it," he added.

The 24-year-old began his professional career at WAFA, where he made his Ghana Premier League debut at just 16.

He has since featured for Kotoku Royals in the top flight and spent two seasons in Portugal with SC Covilhã.

Adams becomes the 11th signing of the club. The club has already signed Johnson Oppong, Francis Acquah, Aziz Dari, Joseph Amoah, Zakariah Fusseni, Hubert Gyau, Seth Kwadwo, Lord Adabo, Philip Amoh and Shayibu Abubakari.

Asante Kotoko are strengthening their squad as they prepare for both the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign and the new Ghana Premier League season.