2024 WAFCON: We hope to have a great game against Ghana - Algeria coach Farid Benstiti

Algeria women’s national team head coach Farid Benstiti is calling for sharper execution from his players ahead of their highly anticipated quarter-final clash with Ghana at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The North Africans will face the Black Queens on Saturday, July 19, at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, with a place in the semifinals on the line.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Benstiti acknowledged the tight margins at this stage of the competition.

"Football at the quarter-finals is 50/50," Benstiti said at the pre-match conference on Friday.

"It is not a problem for us [winning one game]. We want to be more efficient against Ghana. That is our problem to resolve."

The Frenchman added that his team would stick to their attacking style while aiming to be more clinical in front of goal.

"We hope to continue to play offensively, and we will try to be more efficient. I hope that it will be a very great game."

Algeria advanced from the group stage unbeaten, with one victory and two draws, while Ghana reached the last eight after a win, a draw, and a loss.

Kick-off for the quarter-final tie is scheduled for 16:00 GMT.