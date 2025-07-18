ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak free to sign players again after clearing Francis Adjetey debt

FRI, 18 JUL 2025

Accra Hearts of Oak can finally refocus on their squad rebuilding efforts after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) officially lifted the club’s transfer ban. The decision came after the Phobians settled all outstanding debts owed to former player Francis Adjetey.

The GFA had initially imposed the sanction following the club’s failure to meet a July 7, 2025 deadline to pay over GHS 106,000 to Adjetey, in line with a directive from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, Hearts paid a total of more than GHS 129,000, which included the original amount, 5% annual interest dating back to September 2023, and USD 1,250 in legal costs. The club completed the payment in full on Thursday, July 17, following failed attempts to negotiate a staggered payment plan.

The ban, which halted both domestic and international player registrations, had cast a cloud over Hearts’ preparations for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season. Its removal now allows the club to resume full transfer activities with immediate effect, as stipulated under GFA regulations.

Earlier in the week, legal representatives of Adjetey had reportedly petitioned the GFA to strictly enforce the embargo, adding further pressure on the club’s leadership to act swiftly.

This payment marks the second recent financial hurdle cleared by the club. Just two weeks ago, Hearts settled a USD 38,000 debt owed to New Edubiase United over the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams — another case that resulted in the lifting of a separate transfer restriction.

Still, financial concerns persist. According to multiple reports, Hearts face a looming deadline from FIFA to pay USD 150,000 to former Technical Director Rene Hiddink. Failure to comply could trigger yet another transfer ban, potentially stalling the club’s rebuilding process.

For now, though, the resolution of the Adjetey and Edubiase issues offers fans a measure of relief and renewed optimism. With the ban lifted, Hearts can now turn their attention to strengthening the squad and returning to prominence both domestically and in African competitions — provided they can keep their financial obligations in check.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
