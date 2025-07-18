Snoop Dogg becomes Swansea co-owner and investor

Rapper Snoop Dogg has become a co-owner and investor at Swansea City after taking a minority stake in the Championship club.

Snoop Dogg was the surprise model as Swansea launched their home kit for the 2025-26 season last weekend.

The Swans have now announced that the 53-year-old American star has followed Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric by joining the club's ownership group.

"My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City," Snoop Dogg said on the club's website.

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

"I'm proud to be part of Swansea City."

Swansea announced in April that Modric, who this week joined AC Milan as a player, had acquired a stake in the club following a takeover led by American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen last November.

Now Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, who has well in excess of 100 million social media followers, has come on board with a pledge "to do all I can to help the club".

Snoop Dogg's involvement is believed to have come about as a result of a mutual connection between him and Cravatt and Cohen.

Swansea's owners have made it clear that they want to raise the club's profile in an attempt to generate greater revenue, which will then allow them to invest more money in the team under profit and sustainability rules.

"To borrow a phrase from Snoop's back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club's reach and profile," the club's owners said in a statement.

"Snoop's colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us do that, and he has made clear to us throughout this process just how excited he is at the prospect of joining the club.

"Snoop has openly shared his love of football and his desire to be involved in the game and we expect his involvement to support us putting as competitive a team as possible out on the field."

While Snoop Dogg's involvement in the launch of the club's kit appeared to come out of the blue, Swansea hinted that he would have a bigger role to play in their future.

Swansea say Snoop Dogg has "always had a deep love of sport".

They added that a mural of the hip-hop artist has been unveiled in the Swansea.com Stadium's West Stand "to mark taking his place as part of our club ownership".

Though they are based in America, Cravatt and Cohen have visited Swansea's pre-season training camp in Spain this week, with the club posting pictures on social media of the duo alongside players and staff.