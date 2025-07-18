NSA extends mandate of Ghana Boxing Authority Executive Board to August 19

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially extended the mandate of the Reconstituted Executive Board of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) led by Mr. Roger Barnor, as a move towards resetting and putting the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee in place.

In a letter signed by Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the Director General of the NSA and copied to the Hon. Minister, MoSR, Chief Director, MoSR and Deputy Director General (Technical), NSA, the Authority acknowledges receipt of a GBA letter dated 10th July, 2025, notifying the Authority of the re-composition of the Executive Board of the GBA.

At the meeting between the Authority and the GBA on 10th July, 2025, it became clear that the mandate of the Executive Board of the GBA comes to an end on Saturday, 19th July, 2025.

The Authority is determined to implement the recommendations of the Report of the Ministerial Committee set up to inquire into the death of Nigerian Boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, which occurred on 29th March, 2025.

In light of this and to avoid a vacuum in the administration of the GBA, it has become necessary for the mandate of the Executive Board to be extended for a short period pending the formation of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to take over the affairs of and implement reforms within the GBA.

In the circumstances, the mandate of the Executive Board of the GBA is hereby extended for a period of 30 days from 19th July 2025 to 19th August 2025.

The National Sports Authority assured the GBA and the entire boxing fraternity of its readiness to collaborate in the implementation of the recommendations of the said Ministerial Committee to improve and safeguard the sport of boxing in Ghana.