Ghana to participate in maiden ANOCA School Games in Algeria

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has confirmed Ghana’s participation in the maiden African School Games, scheduled to take place in Algeria from July 26 to August 5, 2025.

The prestigious event under the auspices of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) will bring together over 3,000 young athletes from 53 countries across the continent.

The Africa Schools Games, aimed to identify and prepare the next generation of athletes ahead of the African Youth Games and the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, will see Ghana compete in Athletics, 3 x 3 Basketball, Badminton, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Cycling, Canoeing, Tennis, Table Tennis, Judo, Swimming and Taekwondo.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, to ensure the promotion of sports development and education in Ghana has rigorously selected a team of young budding talents to ensure Ghana's participation in this prestigious event.

Mr Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee president has said “Africa is preparing to host the Youth Olympics and Olympic Games in the near future, and this is the best way to prepare the African team.

“This is a premier platform for identifying and nurturing young talent in African sports. By investing in our young athletes and providing them with opportunities to compete at the highest level, we are building a strong foundation for the future of African sports”

The GOC president commended the collaboration between the Olympic Committee, the Education Ministry, the Ministry for Sports and Recreation, the various federations and the coaches preparing about 40 athletes for the championship.

“Ghana goes into the games in modesty, parading only first and second year senior high school students, but we’re confident to make our country proud” said Mr. Michael Ntow Aryeh, Ghana’s Chef de Mission.

He added that “we believe in the potential of our young athletes, and we are excited to see them showcase their talents on the continental stage”.

The African School Games is a groundbreaking initiative, dedicated exclusively to young African school children.

The event is organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the International School Sport Federation (ISF), with support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The games will feature various sports disciplines, promoting educational and civic values through sport.

Over 50 African nations have confirmed their participation, with 3,018 athletes expected to compete.

Ghana’s participation in the games is seen as an opportunity to showcase its juvenile talent, promote education through sports, and foster youth development.

Team Ghana is set to leave on July 22, 2025, to embark on a journey for glory in Algeria. They are expected to make a strong impression at the games, competing against athletes from across the continent.