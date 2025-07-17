England striker Russo hails team's reaction after France loss at women's Euros

England striker Alessia Russo paid tribute to the squad's response to losing their opening match against France at the women's European championships in Switzerland.

During the final preparations for Thursday night's quarter-final clash against Sweden in Zurich, Russo said the 2-1 defeat to Laurent Bonadei's France side in Zurich on 5 July had added fuel to the fire to defend their crown.

"I'm massively proud of the team," added the 26-year-old. "We needed a reaction."

England beat the Netherlands 4-0 on 9 July to relaunch their campaign and walloped Wales 6-1 four days later to finish second with six points behind France in Group D.

"We knew that if we didn't beat the Netherlands we would've been going home," Russo added. "We shifted up a gear, took lessons from the France game, and kept improving.

"Now, it's about continuing to elevate our performance. We're in the knockout stages where anything can happen."

England beat Sweden in the semi-finals on the way to claiming their first major international title in 2022.

Russo scored England's third goal in the 4-0 win at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England.

"It was my first tournament with England and I was kind of just enjoying the ride," the Arsenal forwad recalled. "And that game in particular made us get into the final, made us create that bit of history.

'It's a different time'

"We're very aware that we're a different team now," Russo said. "Sweden are a different team. It's a different time. So we've not reflected too much. We are in the here and now.

"Sweden will pose a different threat to what we've faced so far in the tournament. They're very direct, very powerful with lots of pace."

The winners will take on Italy who advanced to the semi-finals on Wednesday night following a 2-1 victory over Norway at the Stade de Genève

Cristiana Girelli opened the scoring just after half-time. Norway skipper Ada Hegerberg fluffed a chance to equalise from the penalty spot on the hour mark but atoned for her mistake seven minutes later.

But Girelli claimed the glory with a goal in the last minute to take Italy into the semis for the first time since 1997.

"In one word, it's a dream," said the 35-year-old Juventus striker. "Really something special. It's a dream that has become a reality. It's amazing.

"I think we didn't play as well as we're capable of doing during the group stages. I think we played a bit better and we suffered a lot, but we fought until the end and we achieved something historic for women's football. I'm so happy and proud of this team."

France challenge Germany's hegemony

On Friday night at the Wankdorfstadion in Berne, Group B winners Spain face the Group A runners-up Switzerland.

On Saturday at the St Jakob Park in Basle, France, who are seeking their first international trophy, take on Germany who have won eight of the 13 women's European championships.

"They are a great team, a great nation," said France striker Delphine Cascarino. "We know that they have won several international competitions."

Bonadei said that despite Germany's superior pedigree, his squad would be ready for the test.

"It is a great football nation," said the 55-year-old Frenchman. "Germany have won this competition so many times. They knocked out France in the last tournament but we'll approach the game with confidence.

"It is a big challenge but we are ambitious and will do everything to beat them."