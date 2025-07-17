2026 World Cup: Application date for ticketing confirmed by FIFA

World football governing body FIFA has confirmed that ticket applications for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will open on Wednesday, September 10.

Fans will need to register and create a FIFA ID via FIFA.com/tickets to enter the ticket draw.

The tournament, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States, is expected to draw record demand following the success of the recent FIFA Club World Cup held in the US.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”

FIFA announced that the ticketing process will be rolled out in distinct phases, each with different purchasing mechanisms, payment methods and ticket categories.

Full details for each phase will be released monthly.

The final draw for the tournament will take place in December 2025, after which teams will be assigned to specific fixtures, venues and kick-off times.

The 2026 World Cup will begin on Thursday, June 11, in Mexico City, with the final scheduled for Sunday, July 19, in New York/New Jersey.