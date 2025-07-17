ModernGhana logo
Paying Ghana Premier League players $200 monthly salaries is achievable - Kojo Addae Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of Databank Ghana, Kojo Addae Mensah, is calling on Ghanaian football clubs to improve the financial welfare of their players by offering more competitive salaries.

His comments follow the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) recent approval of the Ghana Standard Player Contract (GSPC), which is set to be implemented starting from the 2025/26 football season.

Speaking in an interview with LUV FM, Addae Mensah suggested that clubs in the Ghana Premier League should set a baseline monthly salary of $200 for players, especially for those entering the league for the first time.

“At the national level itself, our salaries are low and that's why it's so important that we try and inject money into it," he told LUV FM.

“But I did some more research around that. I think for Ghana, an entry-level player, like somebody who's coming into the Ghana Premier League for their first season or something like that, should earn a minimum of $200, which at 10 cedis is 2000 or at 12 cedis is like 2500. We can do it. That is my recommendation,” he said.

He described the proposed figure as both modest and realistic, aligning with the standards expected of a professional football setup.

Addae Mensah also highlighted how other African leagues are outpacing Ghana when it comes to player compensation.

He cited the Tanzanian Premier League, where players reportedly earn between $3,000 and $5,000 per month, with top stars like Stephen Aziz commanding up to $20,000.

“I checked in Tanzania, the people are earning some decent $3,000 to $5,000. For Ethiopia, it is $2,000. You know, the highest-paid player in Tanzania earns $20,000 a month, and he is called Stephen Aziz.

“If you go to Ethiopia, they are paying them between $2,000 and $3,000, and that is why our players are leaving Ghana to go to Ethiopia,” he observed.

His remarks underscore growing concerns about player welfare and the urgent need for financial reform in Ghana’s domestic football ecosystem.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

