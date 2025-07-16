WAFU B U-20 Championship: 10-man Black Satellites beat Benin to earn semifinals berth

The Black Satellites have advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing U-20 WAFU B Championship.

Ghana sealed their place in the last four with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benin on Wednesday afternoon at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Despite being reduced to 10 men just before halftime—following the dismissal of Kelvin Nkrumah in the 42nd minute—the Black Satellites managed to hold their ground.

After a goalless first half, Ghana found the breakthrough in the 52nd minute through Bless Ege, whose strike proved to be the match-winner.

Asante Kotoko winger Peter Amidu Acquah had an opportunity to extend the lead in the 72nd minute but narrowly missed the target.

The result means Ghana finish second in Group A with four points, following an earlier 1-1 draw with Nigeria, who also progressed. Benin, meanwhile, exit the tournament without a point.