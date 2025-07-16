ModernGhana logo
I am here to deliver, says new Asante Kotoko signing Philip Amoh

WED, 16 JUL 2025

New Asante Kotoko recruit, Philip Amoh, says he is determined to make a significant impact following his move to the Kumasi-based giants.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Division One League side New Edubiase ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

“I’ve earned this move," Amoh told the club's website after completing his move. "I know what I bring on the pitch, and I believe I’m ready for this level.

"This is a big club and the platform here is massive, but I’m not here just to be part of the squad. I’m here to make an impact.

"I believe in my ability and I’m coming in to deliver," he added.

Amoh, who previously played for Pacific Heroes, made over 80 appearances in the Division One League, where he emerged as one of the standout performers. In his most recent season, he netted six goals and contributed 11 assists.

Known for his pace, directness, and excellent ball control, Amoh is expected to provide Kotoko with a dynamic option on the left wing as they gear up for the new league season and their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

