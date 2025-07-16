ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko confirm signing of Philip Amoh on a three-year deal

Football Transfers
WED, 16 JUL 2025

Asante Kotoko have officially announced the signing of exciting winger Philip Amoh ahead of the upcoming football season.

The 23-year-old joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Division One League side New Edubiase United.

Amoh, a product of Pacific Heroes, featured in over 80 matches in the Division One League, where he consistently impressed and established himself as one of the league’s standout talents.

In the just-ended campaign, he registered six goals and provided 11 assists, showcasing his creative flair and attacking instincts.

Renowned for his blistering pace, sharp dribbling, and effectiveness in the final third, Amoh brings a fearless and dynamic presence on the left wing. His arrival adds depth and variety to Kotoko’s attacking options.

He becomes the latest addition to the squad as Kotoko strengthen their ranks ahead of both the 2024/25 domestic season and their return to continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Sports Journalist and Writer

